New Zealand South Island

Stuart Westmore I am not obsessed by photography, and if anyone tells you that they must be part of my immediate family, and you need to realise they have baggage. I live in Melbourne Australia, enjoy altered and natural landscape photography. I also have a day job, and that proves I don't spend all my time taking, editing and printing images. skwestmore.com





During April 2018 I had the pleasure of travelling the South Island of NZ with Christian Fletcher, Joe Cornish and Steve Gosling. We covered a lot of ground and I returned with a bunch of new and revived friendships, plus a bucketful of pictures that I am still working my way through.

Having just enjoyed watching the recent OnLandscape video interview in which Joe recounted the highlights of his Antipodean trip, I found myself motivated to share these four images as another perspective on the NZ chapter of that journey.

It was generally a case of rich pickings every day, so picking the quadrella was quite a challenge. Joe made it slightly easier by featuring his photo of the snowy first morning overlooking Shotover Valley from the Coronet Peak Road (my similar shot is my favourite image of the trip). I feel I have betrayed Steve Gosling by failing to include a black and white image here. All I can say by way of excuse is that it was Autumn and the light was amazing.