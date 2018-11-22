Sun & Sand

Jack B Turner I am a landscape and travel photographer, based in Essex. Photography started as a way to capture snapshots of my travels, but the passion quickly grew the more I explored. I enjoy the freedom and creativity that photography allows me to express.





Living in the East of England, it's easy to get jealous of the stunning vistas that photographers from other parts of the country may share. But the East more than makes up for its lack of mountains with its 500 miles of coastline.

These images were taken over a weekend camping on the North Norfolk Coast. Each day I was treated to orange and pink clouds streaming across the morning sky. The contrast between the sky and the sand made for some interesting compositions.