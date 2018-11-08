UP!

Christine Lavanchy Christine Lavanchy is a self taught artist, painter and photograph, living and working in Switzerland. She has been fascinated by nature and almost all her work reflects this fascination. christine-lavanchy.com





Painting this world allows me to feel fully my belonging to it. The spectacle offered by nature is sublime and constantly renewed. It's my red thread and my fuel. Without him, I would be mute. Painting, photography, mixed media are just tools to let emerge this energy it has given me. I combine the techniques, the materials, the colours between them, by looking for this primitive vibratory energy. When I feel it, then I know I'm in the flow

Everything starts while hiking. Don't resist to the feelings, let the power impregnate the body and the mind. Then we can photograph it ... and say it