Grovely Wood

Carwyn Davies I love to go out with my camera and take photographs. All my work is done with a 4x10" wooden field camera, and Ilford FP4+ film. I develop and contact print in my little bathroom at home.





Most of my photography is about where I live. There are some woods a mile from home, Grovely Wood, where I go for walks with the camera. The woods have many old Beech trees, some with historical stories attached to them, which is why it's also where we go for walks as a family or with friends.