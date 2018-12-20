on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Strensall Common

John Potter

Responses
Skip to Comments
By | Posted

John Potter

John Potter L.R.P.S. B.Ed.(HONS) Is a highly regarded Yorkshire-based landscape and fine art photographer with a wealth of experience working with the landscape to create visionary works.

jpotter-landscape-photographer.com



I'm very fortunate to have Strensall Common Nature Reserve just a fifteen minute drive from home, and only a couple of miles northeast of the York A1237 bypass.

It's a fabulous large lowland heath where pink heads and grey green leaves of cross-leaved heath intermingle with the purple spikes and green foliage of ling heather. There are common lizards, mixed woodland areas and so many beautiful silver birch trees.

 



On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL