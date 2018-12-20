Strensall Common

I'm very fortunate to have Strensall Common Nature Reserve just a fifteen minute drive from home, and only a couple of miles northeast of the York A1237 bypass.

It's a fabulous large lowland heath where pink heads and grey green leaves of cross-leaved heath intermingle with the purple spikes and green foliage of ling heather. There are common lizards, mixed woodland areas and so many beautiful silver birch trees.