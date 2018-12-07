Woodland Squared

Matt Oliver I've been a professional photographer for the past 20 years and enjoy the Landscape as a balance to my day to day commercial work. Living on the edge of the Peak District allows me time to explore the beautiful countryside and what this stunning part of the UK has to offer.





Autumn is always a stunning time of year to explore the woodland. As the seasons change, the light changes along with a beautiful explosion of colour. To wander amongst the trees is always a pleasure and a great way to take time out. Photography can be explored at a slower pace taking in the atmosphere and sounds that a woodland offers, looking for compositions that are often unique.

Making an order from chaotic scenes can be difficult and the challenge is what appeals to me. I have found using a square format helps me create images somewhat easier narrowing down my viewpoint, this collection of images are an example of that, captured in a local woodland I regularly take walks.