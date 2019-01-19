Alaska Spring, 2015

JD Lewis Based in Austin, Texas, I'm a fine art photographer and guide of mindful photo excursions for groups. I approach photography with mindful presence, a tool for deeper vision. edgeofthelight.com





Mid-May in Alaska. First light at 4am and last light at midnight. Travelling by car between Anchorage, Kenai Fjords, and Denali over the course of a week.

My first visit to the state, I was deeply moved by the immense, unspoiled beauty around every turn. A land wholly apart from the modern world – dynamic, powerful, timeless.

