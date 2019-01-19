Field Margins

Jo Stephen Self taught photographer trained in ecology and wildlife conservation documenting the nature and landscapes surrounding my north Dorset home.





Field margins planted with native wildflowers are one of my favourite habitats to explore in the Spring and Summer months, alive with insects, butterflies and the scent of summer I love how the flowers dance as the wind travels over the fields of crops.

These images were all taken a few miles from my home in north Dorset, I used intentional camera movement and multiple exposure to convey movement in the dancing flowers.