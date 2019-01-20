Give Ben Shieldaig a Bright Future

Joe Cornish emailed us a few weeks ago about the campaign The Woodland Trust are running to fundraise to buy Ben Shieldaig.

If you had the chance to save 10,000 acres of prime wild land in the UK, would you try to take it? Well, the Woodland Trust is trying to raise £1.6 million to save Ben Shieldaig, one of the classic little mountains in Torridon.

It may be smaller in stature than others but it is surrounded by beautiful, ancient pinewoods. We're hoping that some of our subscribers will be able to contribute a small amount to support this venture. Have a look at the video below and enjoy Joe's beautiful photograph and please help if you can..

Find out more here

https://www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/support-us/support-an-appeal/give-ben-shieldaig-a-bright-future/