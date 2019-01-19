Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

175
Ian Smith, Jaume Llorens, JD Lewis & Jo Stephen
Ian Smith
I am a former tennis trainer who became a full-time landscape photographer in 2016. The landscape is my inspiration and photography is my passion. It helps me be a better father.
Jaume Llorens
Jaume was born in 1966 in Porqueres (Catalonia). An amateur photographer since adolescence, he is passionate about nature photography, and especially landscape photography.
JD Lewis
Based in Austin, Texas, I'm a fine art photographer and guide of mindful photo excursions for groups. I approach photography with mindful presence, a tool for deeper vision.
Jo Stephen
Self taught photographer trained in ecology and wildlife conservation documenting the nature and landscapes surrounding my north Dorset home.
Ian Smith
Photography in Österlen, Sweden
Jaume Llorens
Autumn moments
JD Lewis
Alaska Spring, 2015
Jo Stephen
Field Margins