Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Ian Smith I am a former tennis trainer who became a full-time landscape photographer in 2016. The landscape is my inspiration and photography is my passion. It helps me be a better father. iansmithfotografi.com



Jaume Llorens Jaume was born in 1966 in Porqueres (Catalonia). An amateur photographer since adolescence, he is passionate about nature photography, and especially landscape photography. jllorens.com



JD Lewis Based in Austin, Texas, I'm a fine art photographer and guide of mindful photo excursions for groups. I approach photography with mindful presence, a tool for deeper vision. edgeofthelight.com



Jo Stephen Self taught photographer trained in ecology and wildlife conservation documenting the nature and landscapes surrounding my north Dorset home.





Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way.

Ian Smith

Photography in Österlen, Sweden

Jaume Llorens

Autumn moments

JD Lewis

Alaska Spring, 2015

Jo Stephen

Field Margins