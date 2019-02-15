177
Inside this issue
Join the conversation
Subcribe to comment rss feed
Autumn in Scotland
Joe Cornish talks Tim through some of his Photographs
Responses
By Joe Cornish & Tim Parkin | Posted
Joe Cornish
Professional landscape photographer. His personal website is www.joecornishphotographer.com/
Tim Parkin
Amateur Photographer who plays with big cameras and film when in between digital photographs.
On a dreich day in January, Joe Cornish visited us in the Highlands and instead of going out and taking pictures, we spent some time looking through some of my favourite images from his 2018 Autumn across multiple visits to Scotland. We've added a gallery of the images seen in the video at the bottom of this page.
This is a premium article and requires a paid subscription to access. Please take a look at the subscribe page for more information on prices.