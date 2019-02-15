on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Autumn in Scotland

Joe Cornish talks Tim through some of his Photographs

Joe Cornish

Professional landscape photographer. His personal website is www.joecornishphotographer.com/



Tim Parkin

Amateur Photographer who plays with big cameras and film when in between digital photographs.

On a dreich day in January, Joe Cornish visited us in the Highlands and instead of going out and taking pictures, we spent some time looking through some of my favourite images from his 2018 Autumn across multiple visits to Scotland. We've added a gallery of the images seen in the video at the bottom of this page.



This is a premium article and requires a paid subscription to access. Please take a look at the subscribe page for more information on prices.

