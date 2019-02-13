Theo Bosboom – Shaped by the Sea

Theo Bosboom is a passionate photographer from the Netherlands, specialising in nature and landscapes. In 2013, he turned his back on a successful legal career to pursue his dream of being a full time professional photographer. He is regarded as a creative photographer with a strong eye for detail and composition and always trying to find fresh perspectives.

Theo's photographs are regularly published in magazines such as National Geographic (Dutch edition), GEO, Outdoor Photography and OnLandscape. Theo has won numerous awards and recognition in international photography competitions like Wildlife Photographer of the year, European wildlife photographer of the year and International Landscape Photographer of the year. Theo has published two photo books: Iceland pure (2012) and Dreams of wilderness (2015). Currently, he is working on a new photo book Shaped by the sea about the Atlantic coasts in Europe. Read our featured photographer interview with Theo.

Shaped by the Sea

Theo talked about his recent project, Shaped by the Sea where he explored the Atlantic coast of Europe, in every season and in all kinds of weather conditions.

The work is a tribute to the power of the sea and to the dynamics of the beach. It shows how the sea is constantly changing and shaping the landscape, it highlights some of the creatures living in the intertidal zone and it reveals the variety of geological features along Europe's west coast.