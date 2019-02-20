Capturing the Wind

I am an amateur photographer, now retired who enjoys creating images using the landscape as a resource rather than a subject.

Wind is an audible whisper,

It’s a secret, and it’s a laugh,

Murmured through the timeless trees,

From ancient ages past.

It sometimes calls through blackest night

For the owl to hoot and scream,

It plays a haunting winter flute,

In the meadow near the stream.

Piping little melodies,

Endless, haunting, long,

And when you think you’ve finally caught them,

In a moment they are gone.

~ S.Williams