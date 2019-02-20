176
Capturing the Wind
John Higgs
I am an amateur photographer, now retired who enjoys creating images using the landscape as a resource rather than a subject.
Wind is an audible whisper,
It’s a secret, and it’s a laugh,
Murmured through the timeless trees,
From ancient ages past.
It sometimes calls through blackest night
For the owl to hoot and scream,
It plays a haunting winter flute,
In the meadow near the stream.
Piping little melodies,
Endless, haunting, long,
And when you think you’ve finally caught them,
In a moment they are gone.
~ S.Williams