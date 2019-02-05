Desert Reflections

Bret Edge Bret Edge is a nature and adventure photographer in Moab, Utah. The primary focus of his work are the diverse landscapes of the Colorado Plateau. moabphotoworkshops.com





People often view deserts as dry, barren wastelands. While this may be true of some, it certainly isn't true of the Colorado Plateau landscape surrounding Moab, Utah. The Colorado River cuts through canyons to the north, two creeks fed by mountain snowmelt and natural springs flow through the heart of downtown and summer monsoon storms leave ephemeral waterfalls and reflecting pools in their wake. Moab may be a desert, but it's anything but barren.