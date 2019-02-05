on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Highland Dereliction 2018

Fenella Ross-Elmer

Responses
Skip to Comments
By | Posted

Fenella Ross-Elmer

I'm a semi professional photographer with a love for the sea coasts and landscape, I like the darker aspects of the images I collect, I am a keen and learning photographer, exploring techniques and ideas to make dramatic responses.

fenellarossphotography.co.uk



Images from recent travels in the Scottish Highlands, my home. Derelict crofts, barns and outbuildings, run down within the highland landscape. A journey which saw many of these buildings, grabbing my attention, inspiring my love for old and broken down buildings & structures, sudden rich colours, blending into the landscape which housed them, still a part of the landscape.



On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL