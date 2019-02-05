Highland Dereliction 2018

Images from recent travels in the Scottish Highlands, my home. Derelict crofts, barns and outbuildings, run down within the highland landscape. A journey which saw many of these buildings, grabbing my attention, inspiring my love for old and broken down buildings & structures, sudden rich colours, blending into the landscape which housed them, still a part of the landscape.