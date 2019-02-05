Home from Home

Monica Almada Gouveia I am a London based freelance photographer, who mainly captures landscape and travel photography, but has worked in Greece the past two summers as a sports/portrait photographer. monicaalmadagouveia.wixsite.com





These set of images are all taken in Madeira, where my both my parents originate from and where all my summer childhood memories are based.

Being born in London and travelling most summers back to Madeira always became an exciting adventure to look forward, exploring little parts of the island and something I looked forward to every year.

What inspires me the most about the island is how diverse its landscape are and how climate changes so dramatically from each side of this tiny exotic island.