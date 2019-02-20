Zen Moments

Priyanka Paltanwale I am Amateur Photographer and a self taught photographer. I am into Photography for 8 years now. I love going out and enjoy Nature and capturing Nature and Landscape Photographs in different conditions. priyankapaltanwale.com





The published images are taken in Switzerland and Cornwall, UK. Those are a few of my favourites and are captured under different weather conditions. In Cornwall, I mostly faced the windy and Cloudy conditions which turned out good in order to show the mood in the Photographs.