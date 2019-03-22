Roads in the Landscape

Harvey Lloyd-Thomas A photographer who enjoys exploring wilder and remoter landscapes, searching out unseen details, while attempting the occasional photographic vista. Also partial to the odd image of rust and decay casgwent.com





Many landscape photographers, myself included, often try to exclude man-made structures from our images, notwithstanding that the wider landscape itself may be the result of long-term human intervention. However, in this set of images, my focus was with the opposite intention.