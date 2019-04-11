Colin Prior – The Journey so Far

Colin Prior In a career spanning thirty-five years, Colin Prior photographs capture sublime moments of light and land, which are the result of meticulous planning and preparation and often take years to achieve. Prior is a photographer who seeks out patterns in the landscape and the hidden links between reality and the imagination. colinprior.co.uk





In a career spanning thirty-five years, Colin Prior photographs capture sublime moments of light and land, which are the result of meticulous planning and preparation and often take years to achieve. Prior is a photographer who seeks out patterns in the landscape and the hidden links between reality and the imagination. He has produced seven books that include, The World’s Wild Places and Living Tribes, which were published internationally and is working on a long-term assignment in Pakistan’s Karakoram Mountains.

His current project, Fragile is an exploration into the habitats of wild birds and their vulnerability to change. Colin was recently the subject of two BBC documentaries entitled Mountain Man.



The Journey so Far

Colin Prior is known worldwide for his panoramic images of the majestic mountains of Scotland. Joe Cornish talked with Colin about the experiences making these images and about the other projects that have captivated him since.