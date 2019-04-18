Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

180
Beatrice Moltani, Dibs McCallum, Paul Hetzel & Steve Gledhill
Beatrice Moltani
I am an Italian artist based in London. I work with photography, moving images and text to evoke the chaotic passing of time when confronted with grief.
Dibs McCallum
I am a Norfolk photographer documenting landscape architecture decay and the history of these locations. I like to challenge people’s perceptions of decaying objects and how they co-exist on the landscape.
Paul Hetzel
Paul Hetzel is an amateur photographer living in Springfield, Massachusetts. His passion is to take black and white images of natural and urban landscapes. His work has been heavily influenced by workshops with Jack Holowitz and John Sexton, and studying the work of Michael Kenna and George Tice. He has published a book of images taken in Greenland.
Steve Gledhill
I’m primarily a landscape photographer though that does encompass almost anything I find whilst out hiking. I particularly enjoy my photography when it’s building a body of work or project such as hiking The Thames Path or The Cotswold Way or Bredon Hill throughout 2016.
Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way.
