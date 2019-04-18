Spending time in the hills in Scotland inevitably gets you looking at outdoor websites and I've been impressed with a few of the photographers I've seen producing work celebrating people enjoying the landscape. We wanted to find out a little bit more about these people who work at the sharp end of the landscape. Nadir Khan is one of these photographers and may be no stranger to our readers as he's had some previous successes in the Landscape Photographer of the Year competition. Nadir also has a book out called "Extreme Scotland", which is reviewed elsewhere in this issue.

Can you tell me a little about your education, childhood passions, early exposure to photography etc?

I grew up in a small industrial town called Wishaw, in Scotland. I was into art, drawing, painting and music. I lived next to a forest so we would be out playing in the forest most of the time as kids. My dad was into photography so most weekends we’d be out and about around lochs waiting for sunset

What are you most proud of in your photography?

I’m pretty happy with the book Extreme Scotland, it was a 6-year project that I had actually given up on a few years ago or put onto a very back burner so to actually have that done and out there is satisfying and also quite a relief.

I’m pretty happy with the book Extreme Scotland, it was a 6-year project that I had actually given up on a few years ago or put onto a very back burner so to actually have that done and out there is satisfying and also quite a relief.