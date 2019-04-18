A minimalist view of Yellowstone National Park

Paul Hetzel Paul Hetzel is an amateur photographer living in Springfield, Massachusetts. His passion is to take black and white images of natural and urban landscapes. His work has been heavily influenced by workshops with Jack Holowitz and John Sexton, and studying the work of Michael Kenna and George Tice. He has published a book of images taken in Greenland. 03photography.com





Winter is a special time to visit Yellowstone National Park. The weather can be brutally cold and snowy, markedly reducing the number of visitors. This, in turn, leads to a special solitude. It is easy to understand why only the strong survive- both flora and fauna. The fumaroles and other geothermal features can create a minimalist landscape. I am continually drawn to try and capture this battle to survive.