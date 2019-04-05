on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

The Forth Bridges

Waldemar Matusik

Responses
Skip to Comments
By | Posted

Waldemar Matusik

My name is Waldemar Matusik and I am self taught amateur photographer based in Bathgate. My photography journey first started in 2016 and from the first moments; I fell in love with it. I like to create Images which show the beauty of our planet using different techniques.



My portfolio shows beauty great engineering of The Forth Bridges taken from both South (Port Edgar) and North Queensferry late night or early morning.



On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL