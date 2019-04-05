The Last Winter

Luke Dell Luke Dell is a CAA approved drone operator and is passionate about capturing landscapes from the sky. sankofadroneservices.co.uk





Previous to taking these shots I had been stuck in a creative rut and struggled to get motivated to take any aerial shots. So during the snowy weather in January I decided that I would take my drone and shoot the iconic power stations of Ironbridge. The stations built in 1929 stand near the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site, where the Industrial Revolution began.

It was very challenging driving to the location at 5am in the ice and snow but I think it was totally worth it. Due to the amazing weather the disused power stations started to steam when the heat of the sun hit the icy power-station creating the smokey look in some of the shots. The iconic power-station will sadly be knocked down in the spring of 2019 and this is more than likely the last set of photographs of the power stations in the snow.