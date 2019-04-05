Wanders with my XPAN

Tim Prebble I am a composer of photos, film scores and sound design. Based in Karehana Bay, New Zealand I explore a deep love and respect for landscapes via field recording and XPAN long exposure film photography. timprebble.com





Aldous Huxley once said "My father considered a walk among the mountains as the equivalent of churchgoing" and if that walk also involves my XPAN and microphones then it is the only church I belong to.





