on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Wanders with my XPAN

Tim Prebble

Responses
Skip to Comments
By | Posted

Tim Prebble

I am a composer of photos, film scores and sound design. Based in Karehana Bay, New Zealand I explore a deep love and respect for landscapes via field recording and XPAN long exposure film photography.

timprebble.com



Aldous Huxley once said "My father considered a walk among the mountains as the equivalent of churchgoing" and if that walk also involves my XPAN and microphones then it is the only church I belong to.



On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL