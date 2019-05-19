on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Bubbles

John Higgs

John Higgs

I am an amateur photographer, now retired who enjoys creating images using the landscape as a resource rather than a subject.



A bubble erupts on the turbulent water,
Unaware of the vastness
Of the expanse on which it rides,
Dancing on the high waves,
Braving the winds.
Innocent in its mirth
Happy since its birth,
Undaunted, by the threat of sudden burst. ~ K Ahsan



