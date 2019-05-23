Graduated Filter Test – Part Five

It was pointed out by a couple of readers that I’d missed a couple of tests that they would have liked to have seen. These were a ‘scratch resistance’ test and a vignetting test. Whilst I didn’t foresee these changing the results really, I was keen to include them. I also promised a short video on each filter to demonstrate some of the usability issues I’d talked about in the last issue. Skip this section if you just want to see some more test results and videos.