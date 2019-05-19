183
Inside this issue
Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios
Bob Davis, John Higgs, Martyn Pearson & Priyanka Paltanwale
Bob Davis
I like to play, attempting to develop several styles within my photography and I'm always searching for new ways of expression.
Although I am predominately a landscape photographer I also like to dip my toe into other genres of photography.
John Higgs
I am an amateur photographer, now retired who enjoys creating images using the landscape as a resource rather than a subject.
Martyn Pearson
Martyn Pearson is a photographer and full time programme leader for the BA (Hons) Photography course at the University Centre, Blackburn, Lancashire.
Priyanka Paltanwale
I am Amateur Photographer and a self taught photographer. I am into Photography for 8 years now. I love going out and enjoy Nature and capturing Nature and Landscape Photographs in different conditions.
Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way.
