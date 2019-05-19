Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Bob Davis, John Higgs, Martyn Pearson & Priyanka Paltanwale

Bob Davis

I like to play, attempting to develop several styles within my photography and I'm always searching for new ways of expression.
Although I am predominately a landscape photographer I also like to dip my toe into other genres of photography.

bobdavisphotography.co.uk



John Higgs

I am an amateur photographer, now retired who enjoys creating images using the landscape as a resource rather than a subject.



Martyn Pearson

Martyn Pearson is a photographer and full time programme leader for the BA (Hons) Photography course at the University Centre, Blackburn, Lancashire.

martynpearson.net



Priyanka Paltanwale

I am Amateur Photographer and a self taught photographer. I am into Photography for 8 years now. I love going out and enjoy Nature and capturing Nature and Landscape Photographs in different conditions.

priyankapaltanwale.com



Bob Davis

States of Water

John Higgs

Bubbles

Martyn Pearson

Torfskeri

Priyanka Paltanwale

Into the Woods!



