The quests of landscape photography

Theodor Paues is a Swedish amateur photographer, based in Stockholm. He is the host of a Swedish bi-weekly podcast about landscape photography. When not shooting, he runs a public affairs consultancy. He’s married with two children.

What motivates a landscape photographer to do what he or she does? What is the drive that makes the photographer pick up a camera and walk into nature, sometimes at ungodly hours of the day and in testing weather? What makes us keep spending time and (for most of us) money, to produce yet more pictures?

Of course, the answer is personal, and there may be at least as many answers to the question as there are photographers out there. But do you know the answer when it comes to you? And is the answer the same today as when you started out? Will it be different tomorrow?

For some of us, the answer will be so self-evident that it does not need any thought, the focus is in the doing it rather than reflecting on the motivation. But for quite a few of us, I believe the reason why we do shoot nature is something that is at least slightly obscured, even to ourselves. We might feel the desire to do it, feel the emotional reward; and want to take a particular kind of picture or shoot in a particular type of location or in a particular style. But we might not have put into words why what it is that really is the drive.

I think that whatever artistic craft you pursue, there is quite a lot to learn by reflecting on your motivations. Thinking about why you do what you do is a way of deepening your craft, putting more of yourself into the work. If you know why, you can zero in on that ‘why’ in your future work, making that even more focused towards your aim. But also, by thinking about the ‘why’, you might find something about your past work and about yourself that you may not even have given any thought previously.

When I look at my own work, and also that of others, I am often first taken by the visual look. What emotions does it spark and how does it trigger my imagination? It’s often non-verbal, it goes right for the gut. I call this, the emotional hit. After the hit wears off, I start to analyse and my mind often goes first to technical stuff. What equipment was used, how is it composed, settings, location? The emotional hit and the technical analysis are both ways of learning from a picture. But in addition to that, I try to spend some time on every picture thinking about the ‘why’. What made the photographer take this picture. If it is my own, why did I take it?

Over the past six months, I have been running a podcast about landscape photography; talking to Swedish photographers about their work and zeroing in on why they shoot what they shoot. (Podcast “Fotografen och landskapet”, in Swedish only I am afraid).

My experience from the podcast and from also talking to many others in the community is that a photographer’s motivation for taking a specific, individual landscape photograph is often the same as the motivation for that photographer to be in landscape photography altogether. In some sense, each picture we take is a part of a bigger quest for our photography. A quest we pursue frame, by frame.

What is that quest for you? What is the red line in your photography, and where is it going?

It could, of course, be almost anything. However, I think there are a few different types of quests in landscape photography or aspects of them, that can be part of our own personal quest. I can see at least five typical quests that myself, my podcast guests and other landscape photographers I talk with can relate to (or be boxed into, if you want to be a bit brutal).

The quest for beauty…

For a lot of people, capturing nature in camera is a lot about capturing beauty. In an almost religious way, nature is thought by many as a sliver of Paradise, and by extension so is a picture of it. Many of us look at a landscape shot and smilingly say “that is so beautiful”; whether it's the soft light, the harmonious composition or the mesmerising subject-matter.

Aesthetic ideals can be different and, people find different things appealing, but regardless, if you prefer heavily saturated sunsets or the grey and mundane, the quest for beauty can still be the ‘why’.

Almost all guiding rules when it comes to nature photography guide towards beauty: the rule of thirds, foreground-midground-background, keep it in the histogram, leading lines, balance. These are all tools to achieve harmony and beauty.

The ideal of beauty in landscape is often so strong that it can be hard to consider a quest that does not incorporate this. If it’s not beautiful, why would a magazine publish the picture, why would you actually take it?

And many photographers do find their own ‘why’ in the quest for beauty, seeking out from nature their interpretations of paradise. They will search for beautiful locations and subjects, capturing them at times when they are the most appealing.

But for some, beauty is not enough. I might feel shallow even. “Just beautiful, no more”. Beauty may not evoke enough emotion to drive them forward.

The quest for questions…

Quite a different approach is using the camera to ask a question or explore a subject. Such as, what happens when the climate changes, or when man and nature interact? Or how a particular area transforms and why?

This kind of photography can be alarming, activist and political. It can ask big questions. But it does not have to be aggressive, or demand action from the viewer. It can also be subtle, directing your eye to some small phenomenon or even fun fact. Some people find their motivation in prompting people to act, for others it might be enough to get people (or themselves) to think about something specific. But the common theme here is landscape photography that in some way is asking “what’s going on here?” and “what does this mean?”.

Although this type of photography can be found in single images, it is often project-based. The quest to do it can include preparation, research. Finding the question or story to tell is a quest in itself, then the pictures have to be taken to tell it. For some people, the question to explore is not clear from the start, it can be discovered by intuition and emotion by the photographer during a project. But generally, I find this type of photography is a bit less intuitive, more analytical and theoretical in its approach, as the resulting pictures are not an end in themselves. The end – and the motivation for the photographer to take them – is the question each picture asks the viewer.

The quest for the inner landscape…

Although the landscape photographer is normally behind the camera, in some sense we are always including a bit of ourselves as well. The landscape we shoot is never objective, it is always subject to our interpretation and choices about what to include and exclude, and how to present what we put into the frame. This is by necessity; you can’t take a picture without being part of it yourself. However, for some photographers, exploring their emotional inner landscape by means of shooting the physical landscape of nature is the quest itself.

This kind of landscape photography can take many visual forms, but often it’s more “artier”. It’s usually not so important for the photographer that the images give a true representation of what the location looked like when shot because what is actually shot is not the physical scene but some kind of mirror image of the photographer’s soul. So, there is often quite a bit of poetic licence, and traditional rules of composition, exposure and so on may not apply.

Closely linked to photographing the inner landscape is the idea of shooting moods. Many landscape photographers are junkies for a certain type of mood in their photographs, be it mysterious, ominous, cheerful or majestic. To find that mood, the quest is often one for the inner landscape, at least in part.

The search for what is new…

Some people are happy shooting locations explored by others many times before, maybe finding their “take” on a well-known place. But for others, being first is a big part of the motivation in their photography. The quest for what is new, its motivation in shooting locations never shot (or even visited) before, or in conditions not previously documented by photography.

There may be a lot of creativity and aesthetic ideals involved for the photographer in taking the shot, but the ultimate motivation is achieving the image of something never taken before. Be it an unknown big cave hidden deep in the jungle, the eruption of a volcano, or auroras in a place they have never been seen before. In a way, this is landscape photography’s version of shooting celebrities, getting the rush of adrenaline when capturing the movie-star as he kisses his until then unknow girlfriend on a street corner.

It’s worth mentioning there are also quite a few photographers that have the complete opposite approach; shooting only the “old” by travelling to all the well-known landscape photography locations and ticking off the honey-pots one-by-one, getting their rush from capturing the image “just right” (as in, just like Ansel Adams or some other master who has shot the location before them).

The search for time in the field…

Although we often focus on the outcome of landscape photography – the images – for many photographers, possibly even most, the ultimate motivation seems to be just being in nature.

the ultimate motivation seems to be just being in nature. In contrast to other art forms, and other kind of photography, what motivates many to do landscape is the process itself. Being outside and exploring Mother Earth is for many – hobbyists and pros alike – the main driver for picking up the camera. Great shots may be a by-product, or that little extra to get you up and out of the door.

My own ‘why’ started out in the perfection of the process of landscape photography; more about learning a craft than being an artist. My article in On Landscape one and a half years ago was about that journey. But in the course of my further development, I have found a new ‘why’ in the quest for beauty, combined to some extent with the quest for the inner landscape.

I am mostly about the visual and emotional, my photography does not really have to mean anything, or ask questions. If it conjures up some little feeling or sparks some fire of fantasy, that is enough for me to get out of bed. Maybe it will mature, becoming a more sophisticated ‘why’ over time. In any case, understanding the whys and quests of other landscape photographers definitely has contributed to my own. What quest is yours?