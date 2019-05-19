Into the Woods!

Priyanka Paltanwale I am Amateur Photographer and a self taught photographer. I am into Photography for 8 years now. I love going out and enjoy Nature and capturing Nature and Landscape Photographs in different conditions. priyankapaltanwale.com





These sets of images are captured in different conditions and at different places around Milton Keynes, UK. While capturing these photographs I just had one thing in my mind and that was to capture the mood. In photography, light play very important role. You have to be there on location at right time.

