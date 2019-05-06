Lake MacIntosh

Kate Zari Roberts I started photographing landscapes with my father when I was 12 years old on a 120 roll film Meteor camera. Since 1982, my landscape work has been published in Garden Design and Home and Garden magazines in the U.S., South Africa and the UK. Also, Viking/Penguin and Struik publications have used my images in landscape books. I've won many awards for my work and have exhibited in the US, Spain, Italy, and England. katezarirobertsphotography.com





Lake MacIntosh has been my refuge and sanctuary for quite a few years. I've gone there in times of sadness and distress as well as happier times. I feel a deep connection with the land, the trees and the water. I've photographed there in every type of weather but love grey overcast skies the most. Every time I go there, I see something new. The lake is a continual source of inspiration. Lake MacIntosh is located in Longmont, Colorado, hence the mountain views.