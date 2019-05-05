Time and Photography

Following a career as an engineer, researcher and university lecturer he made a dramatic change of career as a nature and landscape photographer, his true passion and vocation. Today, he travels extensively in search of those fleeting moments when light and land combine to create something very special. His work has been awarded in many international photography competitions, including the prestigious Master Hasselblad Award, several First Prizes in the International Photography Awards (USA), Px3 Prix de la Photographie de Paris and Px3 People's Choice (France), Nature’s Best (USA), International Conservation Awards (USA),

A strong fascination with the concept of time has permeated my work from the very beginning and indeed now, in retrospect, I realise it might well be the reason why I chose photography as a medium of personal expression and investigation of the world I live in. In fact, I also realise this same fascination with time might very well have explained also my attraction for philosophy and science, and particularly astronomy and geology, a branch that constituted my professional and academic background many years ago. Today, as an artist photographer, it seems that this same fascination for the concept of time goes on permeating through my work. It was already the case when working on “Timeless”, that culminated with the publication of the book of the same name, and “Dead End”. But temporality has also become the red line or thread throughout the creation of several bodies of work currently on-going.

I decided to study where that fascination came from, why and how photography could be used to the service of representing “the intractable” (Barthes), and how photographic practice, theory and criticality could inform my views and work on the concept of Time.