Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Daniel Wheeler, Ian Bramham, Jason Robert Jones & Kate Zari Roberts
Daniel Wheeler
I'm a student of photography with a fondness for nature and landscapes. I aim to record the sights I see and the way I feel in the moment in my photography.
Ian Bramham
I'm an architect who also enjoys landscape photograph
Jason Jones
Photography for me is not just an artistic expression; it is a holy commune between one's soul and the fabric of life. It's a space that when entered awakens my consciousness and like the unspoken and unconditional love between a mother and a newborn child, it is an invisible energy that connects me with my true self. It is not a badge of merit or a trophy to be placed upon a shelf, the reward is in the moment, the process and the action.
Kate Zari Roberts
I started photographing landscapes with my father when I was 12 years old on a 120 roll film Meteor camera. Since 1982, my landscape work has been published in Garden Design and Home and Garden magazines in the U.S., South Africa and the UK. Also, Viking/Penguin and Struik publications have used my images in landscape books. I've won many awards for my work and have exhibited in the US, Spain, Italy, and England.
katezarirobertsphotography.com
Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way.
