Lofoten in winter

Francesca Mazzoni I am a travel journalist writing for National Geographic Italia and a blogger focused on polar regions. I drove 500 km by snowmobile in the white desert of Svalbard Islands, visited remote little fisherman villages in Greenland, traveled along ice roads in Canada slept in glass igloos and icy beds in Finnish Lapland. A very very cold and icy reporter. spiccandoilvolo.com





Lofoten is the place where mountains and ocean meet together. A small archipelago where every day several villages preserve history and tradition. Hamnøy is the oldest and most iconic of all Lofoten Islands, favourite place for photographs from all over the world. Sunrise is probably the best moment to capture its quietness and the magical colours surrounding the "rorbu", the traditional fisherman's cabins.