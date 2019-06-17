The Quiet

Matt Oliver I've been a professional photographer for the past 20 years and enjoy the Landscape as a balance to my day to day commercial work. Living on the edge of the Peak District allows me time to explore the beautiful countryside and what this stunning part of the UK has to offer. mattoliverphotography.com





These 4 images form part of a larger series of images and probably my favourites so far. The project initially started without any intent, and after venturing out in similar conditions, a collection of images started to come together.

To me, they represent a quiet moment of mood, all the images were taken at times when there is no sound, perfect silence, a time to reflect and recharge. Having this thought process has allowed me to just go out, no plan, no pressure, a rewarding mindset.