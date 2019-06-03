Val d’Orcia – Tuscany

Stefano Gelli I was born in Livorno 53 years ago. I have been taking photographs since 1985. I initially worked for a sports agency. In 2011 I dedicated myself to the spherical pano and for two years I have been dealing with the landscape. I deal with tours in Val d'Orcia.





These images are a small part of a job that lasted a whole year. I live in Tuscany but not really near the Val d'Orcia.

For the occasion, I show you three images taken at sunrise and one at sunset. I hope you like and excuse me, but I speak very little English.