Coast by Corrie

Kevin Bonnett I’m lucky to have the time and resource to travel and photograph widely, but I get much joy from semi-abstract compositions, indeterminate in place and scale. These leave the cracks for the imagination to come in – whether mine or the viewer’s.





Visiting the Isle of Arran last year on a lone photo trip, I enjoyed the sea and the hills but found my highlight at dawn two miles down the coast from my hotel at Corrie. Horizontal slabs of grey and red sandstone were washed by the retreating tide, leaving a miniature landscape of ridges and pools, ambiguous in shape and scale.