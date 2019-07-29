Mountain Peaks – Canmore

Goran Prvulovic I am a software engineer and photographer based out of Southern Alberta since 1997. First inspired by the beautiful rocky mountains that I call my home, my pictures have focused on capturing the beauty and uniqueness the world of landscape photography has to offer. grnphotography.com





These are the well-known mountain peaks surrounding Canmore, Alberta. A frequent site for travellers driving alongside the highway to Banff. I was pleasantly surprised when I found by accident the perfect weather conditions for some amazing photos. Combining the quality and direction of light, the type of lens, along with the perfect angle of the sun allowed me to show off the full textural detail of this remarkable mountain range.

The windy, cloudy weather of the mountains ensures that your shot will always be changing. Sometimes you’ll have a clear sky, twenty minutes later you might not. While this affects the background, it can also affect your subject, as the shadows of any clouds above can completely change how the mountains look. For the aspiring photographer, a cloudy day in the mountains can yield a cornucopia of photos.

The choice to convert in black and white is one that I’ve been experimenting with for a while. Without the distraction of colour, black and white photography allowed other aspects of the shot, such as the texture of the mountains, the light peeking through the clouds, and more.

