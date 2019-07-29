ORFORD NESS – A Monument to Early Atomic Man

Richard Kent A passionate amateur, equally at home in the landscape, the urban jungle or snapping people on the street. Never mastered the darkroom but now uses the same mindset to process raw files – test print, physical mark up, local dodge/burn adjustments, process to taste and PRINT. For me, the print is everything. No website. No social media. A few images published in magazines, some competition awards, and a couple of shows of my work but, for the most part, blissful anonymity.





Last year, and unknown to me at the time, I was fortunate to get a place on what I believe became the last National Trust photography day that allowed participants to access inside the old Atomic Weapons Research Establishment (AWRE) buildings at Orford Ness.

Tours now – the next is in August 2019 – do not permit interior access due to safety concerns. The buildings are certainly unstable.