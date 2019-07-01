The Balearic Islands

Phillip William Jenner My name is Phillip , I am a photographer based in Derbyshire , United Kingdom. I enjoy all aspects of photography however landscape photography is my passion. For me , photography is an escape. An escape from life to have time to myself & fully appreciate what nature offers us & take in the world we live in. flickr.com





This specific portfolio is focused on seascapes in Menorca, The Balearic Islands. Seascapes for me are a real novelty as I live in Derbyshire. My go to landscape locations are The Peak District & the surrounding areas.

When holidaying abroad, I can't leave my camera gear at home in the fear of missing out on beautiful scenic views that I would have wanted to capture whether this was sunrise, sunset or something completely different during the day.

I researched the location we were staying at & noticed on google maps a huge expanse of beach next to our resort.

During the first day, we explored our new surroundings & I was pleasantly surprised to see a lot of variation on the beach. Coastal sea stacks - driftwood - unbelievable clear and clean blue waters.

This gave me a lot of flexibility in terms of creativity to photograph something different daily.