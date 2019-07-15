The Edge of the Saharan Great Sand Sea

Julia Moffett Hello, I escape the stresses and strains of life through photography hence most of my work is away from home... despite living in a very beautiful part of the UK!





These are photographs taken over twelve hours during a brief visit to the Moroccan end of the Saharan Great Sand Sea. There were ideas and inspiration everywhere and show both the cool and warmth of late and early sun. We were just far enough into the dunes to forget that the hotel and my lovely bathroom were only a half hour camel ride away!