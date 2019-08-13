The journey of two

Dan Dragos I am Dan, a simple and modest man seeking sensitivity in nature and inspiring love for nature. I firmly believe that art reflects the photographer's soul.





This portfolio is about the journey of the two souls, who have found each other. The images express the process of the relationship between two souls, expressing their love in time and space. Their sincere and pure love made them who are today and helped them find their way, which they will go together.

Now they have a new life simple and peaceful. They have each other that's all it needs!