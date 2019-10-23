on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Island Seas

Margaret Soraya

Responses
Skip to Comments
By | Posted

Margaret Soraya

I am a professional photographer living in Drumnadrochit. A passion for water, waves and remote places leads me to travel through the Scottish islands regularly in search of breathtaking beaches, waves and the stillness and peace that comes with it. I lead workshops to these places and sell my work through galleries, exhibitions and online.

margaretsoraya.com



The images were taken on Orkney, Harris & Islay. Inspired by a love of the sea.



On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL