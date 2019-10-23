Scottish landscapes in black and white

Sue Parkes Sue Parkes is an amateur landscape photographer. She is continually striving to improve and develop.





These images were all made in Scotland on various trips. I usually work in colour so black and white is a departure for me but I felt like these photos all possessed a clarity of light and contrast that converted well to black and white. I find that I work best when I am on my own and can immerse myself fully and photograph what moves or inspires me.