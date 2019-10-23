on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Scottish landscapes in black and white

Sue Parkes

Sue Parkes is an amateur landscape photographer. She is continually striving to improve and develop.

These images were all made in Scotland on various trips. I usually work in colour so black and white is a departure for me but I felt like these photos all possessed a clarity of light and contrast that converted well to black and white. I find that I work best when I am on my own and can immerse myself fully and photograph what moves or inspires me.



