Intimate Suffolk Landscapes

Chris Cullen I have been keenly interested in photography for almost 40 years. My interest became a major pass-time with my switch to digital in 2011. I was born and raised in Scotland (Edinburgh and East Lothian) but have been living in exile in Suffolk for the last 26 years. I have had a deep and abiding love affair with Scotland’s coast for many years and return whenever I can. Between times I makes do with the very different climate and landscape of rural Suffolk, working as a country GP. chriscullen.zenfolio.com





These photographs represent an attempt to switch away from my ‘go to’ mode of photography (coastal landscapes, usually wide angle / tilt-shift) to more challenging monochrome work in more complex inland environments, using longer focal lengths. I was helped in this direction by breaking my arm! It became impossible to carry more than one camera with one lens at a time, and certainly no tripod. Here are my attempts at making some sense of the complexity of my local woodlands. All my weeks off work gave me the mental space and time to think carefully about the distillation of composition in these environments.