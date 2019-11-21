Kettle Moraine State Forest Conifers

I have been photographing in the Northern Kettle Moraine State Forest in Wisconsin for a number of years. One feature of the forest is a number of planted conifer woods that were put in as part of reforestation in the last century. These conifers are not natural to area and are being harvested to make room for native hardwoods. These conifers stands provide an opportunity to feature repeated patterns and symmetry in the woodlands.