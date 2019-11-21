Memories of Portugal

Sérgio Conceição Sérgio Conceição, born in 1984 in Elvas - Alentejo - Portugal, is a professional freelance photographer and is dedicated to three distinct areas, astrophotopgraphy, landscape and social portrait and his images have been published in various websites and magazines around the world.





The first image was taken in Lisbon, Portugal on the Tagus river

The second image was taken in Vila Fernando, Alentejo in Portugal.

The third image was taken in Campo Maior, Alentejo in Portugal.

The fourth image was taken at Alandroal, Alentejo in Portugal and you can see how drought hit a dam, where it let a tree appear that was submerged in water.