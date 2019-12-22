on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

One Morning

Richard Moore

Enthusiast landscape photographer who is passionate about capturing atmospheric and moody landscapes that convey a sense of peace and tranquility.

All of these photos were taken on the same early Summer morning at the same lake in beautiful atmospheric conditions at Creeve Lough in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland. They have been submitted in chronological order.



