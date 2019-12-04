Passing Through – Colin Jarvis

Colin Jarvis Colin Jarvis (MA Photo, FD Photo, PGCE, ARPS) is a professional landscape photographer based in the North West of England. He has worked as a photographer and educator for many years and his work has been featured in books and magazines as well as exhibited in London, Liverpool and Manchester in private exhibitions and in association with the Royal Institute of British Architects. He is a skilled practitioner in both digital and large format film photography and has taught Photography in both colleges and schools and lectured at Photographic Societies. He holds a Master of Arts in Photography and is an Associate of the Royal Photographic Society. He has appeared in the Landscape Photographer of the Year book and subsequent exhibition as well as in a number of photography journals. Colin runs residential workshops to some of the most beautiful areas of the UK including Northumberland, Glencoe, Skye and North Wales, along with specialised weekend workshops covering Infrared photography, Long exposure photography and Monochrome masterclasses. Colin is delighted to be supported by Lee Filters. colinjarvis.co.uk





One of our readers, Colin Jarvis, popped in to say hello last month on the way back from running a workshop in Skye. After sitting down with a coffee and biscuit we recorded a screencast where Colin talked about his week on Skye and the work made by him and his clients. A big thank you to Colin for taking the time to talk to us!

If you're on a mobile device please click here to see the video.