Passing Through – Margaret Soraya

Margaret Soraya I am a professional photographer living in Drumnadrochit. A passion for water, waves and remote places leads me to travel through the Scottish islands regularly in search of breathtaking beaches, waves and the stillness and peace that comes with it. I lead workshops to these places and sell my work through galleries, exhibitions and online. margaretsoraya.com



Tim Parkin Amateur Photographer who plays with big cameras and film when in between digital photographs. Flickr, Facebook, Twitter





As Margaret Soraya was passing through Glencoe, she lives near Loch Ness, we enticed her to drop in with cake, tea and biscuits.

The landscapes Margaret captures, typically on the remote islands of the Outer Hebrides, Inner Hebrides and Orkney Isles, are a reflection of her solo time in nature, being still and embracing quietude. In this podcast, Margaret talks about her exhibition and what she finds in the quietness and solitude of the islands that keeps pulling her back.



{alternative link to mp3}

Exhibition

See Margaret Soraya’s landscapes from the Outer Hebrides, Inner Hebrides and Orkney Isles in her exhibition ‘Quiet’ at Bosham Gallery, 1 High Street, Bosham, West Sussex PO18 8LS from October 5-December 14, 2019.

Margaret has a talk on Saturday 30th November | FINDING YOUR OWN CREATIVE SPACE Artist Talk With Margaret Soraya | 3-5pm | Bosham Gallery